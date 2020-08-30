COVID 19: Positive cases hit 34,057 after 263 test positive

263 people have tested positive of COVID-19 in the last 24 hrs bringing the total number of positive cases to 34,057 after 4,424 samples were tested.

In a statement to the media, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said the cumulative tests now stand at 450,146. Of the positive cases 259 are Kenyans while 4 are foreigners.

The latest data also indicate that the youngest person to test positive is a one year old child while the oldest is an 83 year old.

Nairobi County had 81 new positive case followed by Kiambu with 26, Embu 20, Makueni 18,Nakuru 15,Nyeri 13 while Taita Taveta and Busia each had 10 cases.

Other Counties include Migori with 4, Machakos 3, Lamu 3, Narok 3, Kisumu 2, Baringo 2, Bomet 2, Laikipia 2, Meru 2, Murang’a 2, Siaya 1, Vihiga 1, Isiolo 1 and Kilifi 1.

The death toll also increased to 574 after two more people succumbed to the virus.

On the same note, 98 patients have recovered fully bringing the total number of recoveries to 19,688.

79 of those who recovered were from the home care program while 19 were discharged from the various health facilities.