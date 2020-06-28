Over 6,000 people have tested positive of COVID 19 since the Country witnessed its first positive case in March.

This after 259 persons among them an 8 months old baby tested positive in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of positive cases to 6070.

The Ministry of Health has now warned that the steady increase could dampen any hopes of reopening the economy.

The Ministry says it will advise the President not to reopen the economy if certain parameters to contain the spread of the virus are not met.

Director General in the Ministry of Health Dr Patrick Amoth said among other things counties must have the capacity to test, as we all as isolate before the restrictions are eased.

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi says according country has adequately enhanced its management of covid-19 patients and has trained over 60,000 community health workers to help in the fight against the pandemic.

On a good note, 35 patients were discharged from various health centers countrywide, taking the tally of recoveries to 1,971.

Unfortunately two patients succumbed to the virus bring the total number of fatalities to 143.

Out of the 259 cases, Nairobi had 127, Mombasa 39, Kiambu 22, Machakos 16, Busia 11, Makueni 9, Kilifi 5 while Lamu was the latest County to report a positive case.

The CAS said the Government is sufficiently ready in treating and managing covid 19 adding that funds have been made available to pay health care workers.