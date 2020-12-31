COVID-19 positive cases hit 96,458 after 207 test positive

As Kenyans prepare to usher in the new year, the rate of COVID-19 infections continue to raise alarm after 207 Kenyans tested positive of the virus in the last 24 hrs.

The number is from a sample of 4,988 and brings the total number of positive cases recorded in the Country to 96,458.

From the positive cases, 190 are Kenyans while 17 are foreigners. 130 are males, 77 are females, the youngest is a 3 month old infant while the oldest is 84 years.

During the same period, 262 patients were discharged after recovering from the virus, 238 from the home based care program while 24 were released from the various hospitals across the Country.

This brings the total number of recoveries to 78, 737.

According to the Ministry of Health 3 patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours to bring the total number of fatalities to 1,670.

At the same time, the Ministry said, there are 662 patients admitted in hospitals across the Country out which 28 are in the intensive care unit, while 3,024 are on the home based care program.

In terms of distribution among Counties, Nairobi leads with 93, Bungoma has 16, Uasin Gishu 14, Nakuru, Mombasa, Kiambu 11 each, Homabay 8, Kajiado, Busia, Makueni 5 each, Kisumu, Kakamega, Kwale, Nandi, Trans Nzoia 3 each, Kilifi, Taita Taveta, Isiolo, Vihiga, Machakos 2 each, while Siaya, Mandera and Garissa have one case each.