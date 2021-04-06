Covid-19 positivity rate at 13.5 pc after 394 people test positive

394 people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 2,923 tested in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 13.5percent.

From the cases 374 are Kenyans while 20 are foreigners with 209 being males and 185 females.

The youngest is an eight-month-old-infant while the oldest is 95.

Health Cabinet secretary Mutahi Kagwe says total confirmed positive cases are now 139,842 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,523,313.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (14), 10-19 years (23), 20-29 years (52), 30-39 years (97), 40-49 years (69), 50-59 years (66), 60 and above (73).

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 246, Kiambu 29, Machakos 23, Uasin Gishu 22, Kitui 20, Nakuru 15, Kajiado 10, Kilifi 10, Trans Nzoia 5, Mombasa 4, Murang’a 3, Makueni 2, Nandi 1, Taita Taveta 1, West Pokot 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1 and Embu 1.

In terms of Sub County distribution; In Nairobi the 246 cases are from Kasarani (21), Lang’ata (19), Embakasi South, Embakasi West and Westlands (17) cases each, Embakasi Central, Embakasi East and Starehe (16) cases each, Dagoretti North and Makadara (14) cases each, Kamukunji and Ruaraka (13) cases each, Embakasi North (12), Kibra and Roysambu (11) cases each, Mathare (10), Dagoretti South (9).

In Kiambu the 29 cases are from Ruiru (9), Kiambaa (6), Kikuyu (4), Kiambu Town and Limuru (3) cases each, Juja, Kabete, Lari and Thika (1) case each. In Machakos the 23 cases are from Machakos Town (12), Matungulu (3), Athi River, Kangundo, Kathiani and Mwala (2) cases each. In Uasin Gishu the 22 cases are from Kapseret (7), Moiben (5), Ainabkoi and Turbo (4) cases each, Kesses and Soy (1) case each.

In Kitui the 20 cases are from Kitui West (7), Kitui Central (6), Kitui east (4), Kitui Rural, Mwingi Central and Mwingi West (1) case each. In Nakuru the 15 cases are from Nakuru East (4), Nakuru West and Rongai (3) cases each, Gilgil, Kuresoi South, Naivasha, Njoro and Subukia (1) case each. In Kajiado the 10 cases are from Kajiado North (8), Kajiado central and Kajiado East (1) case each. In Kilifi the 10 cases are from Kilifi North (9), Malindi (1).

In Trans Nzoia the 5 cases are from Kiminini and Kwanza (2) cases each, Cherangany (1). In Mombasa all the 4 cases are from Kisauni.

In Murang’a the 3 cases are from Gatanga, Kandara and Kiharu (1) case each. In Makueni the 2 cases are all from Mbooni. The case in Nandi is from Nandi Hills, the case in Taita Taveta is from Taveta, the case in West Pokot is from West Pokot, the case in Elgeyo Marakwet is from Marakwet East and the case in Embu is from Manyatta.

2,217 patients are said to have have recovered from the disease, 1,542 from various health facilities while 675 are from the Home Based and Isolation Care. Total recoveries now stand at 96,578.

“Sadly, 14 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, 6 of them occurred in the last one month while 8 are late death reports from facility record audits that occurred on diverse dates. This now pushes our cumulative fatalities to 2,258.” Said the CS

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (45), 10-19 years (17), 20-29 (92), 30-39 years (202), 40-49 years (316), 50-59 years (514), 60 years and above (1,072).

A total of 1,576 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 6,182 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 205 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 46 of whom are on ventilatory support and 130 on supplemental oxygen. 29 patients are on observation.

Another 257 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 242 of them in the general wards and 15 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

On vaccination, the CS noted that a total of 325, 592 Kenyans have been vaccinated to date.

Cumulative vaccination status in the counties; Nairobi, Nakuru, Uasin Gishu, Kisumu, and Kiambu counties have recorded the highest total number of vaccinations to date at 108,180; 23,511; 18,516; 13,644 and 13,623 respectfully.

“Meanwhile, a total of 277 adverse effects from the vaccine have been reported across the country. These include headaches, and other side effects. The majority of these are reported to have cleared within a 2 day period.” Added the CS

Kagwe said that a list of locations where those eligible can go for free COVID-19 vaccination is available on the Ministry of Health website or county health offices and also assured all those who have and are taking the first dose of the vaccine that they will all get their second dose as planned.