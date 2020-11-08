Covid-19 positivity rate at 15.2pc as 719 test positive

The health ministry has reported a 15.2 per cent COVID-19 positivity rate after 719 people tested positive from a sample size of 4,732 tested in the last 24 hours.

This brings to 62,488 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country from 742,481 cumulative tests.

Hospital admissions remained high with 1,316 patients currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide and another 5,623 on home-based care.

60 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 23 of whom are on ventilatory support and 32 on supplemental oxygen. 70 others are separately on supplementary oxygen out of whom 59 are in the general wards, while 11 are in the High Dependency Unit

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Eight more deaths have been reported. “Unfortunately, 8 patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the fatality to 1,111. Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones” Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced Sunday in a statement.

From the cases 685 are Kenyans and 34 are foreigners, 451 are males and 268 females while the youngest is a five-month-old infant, while the oldest is 81.

The number of recoveries rose to 41,931.

“Today, 912 patients have recovered from the disease, 782 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 130 have been discharged from various hospitals” added Kagwe in his daily update on the Covid-19 situation in Kenya.

Nairobi leads with 336 cases, Mombasa 84, Busia 50, Kiambu 45, Turkana 33, Kajiado 24, Kitui 21, Nyeri 20, Garissa 20, Nakuru 18, Kakamega 17, Mandera 14, Machakos 9, Kilifi, Kirinyaga and Trans Nzoia have four cases each, Homabay andTharaka Nithi three cases, Nyandarua and Meru two. Isiolo Kwale , Nyamira, Laikipia , Migori and Embu have a case each.