Covid-19 positivity rate at 19.2% as 1,667 test positive

The Covid-19 positivity rate now stands at 19.2% after 1,667 people tested positive on Satursday from a sample size of 8,703 tested in the last 24 hours.

Of the cases, 1,462 are Kenyans while 205 are foreigners. 840 are males and 827 are females. The youngest is a one-month-old child while the oldest is 110 years.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 310,797 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,094,153.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 579, Vihiga 127, Kilifi 102, Siaya 93, Nakuru 82, Machakos 64, Kiambu 53, Nyandarua 49, Bungoma 48, Nyeri 45, Uasin Gishu 35, Mombasa 34, Kisumu 30, Meru 29, Kajiado 27, Baringo 26, Kakamega 23, Murang’a 22, Embu 21, Narok 16, Kirinyaga 15, Kitui 15, Migori 15, Kisii 14, Homa Bay 12, Busia 10, Kericho 10, Elgeyo Marakwet 8, Garissa 8, Turkana 8, Bomet 6, Makueni 6, Marsabit 6, Nandi 6, Tharaka Nithi 6, Trans Nzoia 6, West Pokot 5, Isiolo 2, Taita Taveta 2, Laikipia 1, Tana River 1

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (62), 10-19 years (103), 20-29 years (253), 30-39 (340), 40-49 (269), 50-59 (198), 60 years and above (442).

2,523 patients have recovered from the disease, 2,395 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 128 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 264,656 of whom 214,758 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 49,898 are from various health facilities countrywide.

12 patients have succumbed to the disease, one of them having occurred in the last 24 hours while the other 11 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the last one week.

This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,437.

“A total of 1,210 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 25,991 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 54 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 31 of them on ventilatory support while 22 are on supplemental oxygen. One patient is under observation,” Health CS Mutahi Kagwe stated.

Another 316 patients are on supplemental oxygen and 288 of them are in the general wards. 28 patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Meanwhile, as of January 7th 2022, a total of 10,572,187 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 6,030,173 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 4,468,661.

Another 24,010 are doses administered to those between 15 to 18 years while 49,393 are booster doses.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 56.7%.

Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 16.4%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

County cumulative trends and proportion of fully vaccinated

The top 10 counties are; Nairobi is in the lead with 35.4% of the population fully vaccinated followed by Nyeri 32.8%, Laikipia 26.4%, Kiambu 23.4%, Kakamega 21.3%, Taita Taveta 19.3%, Uasin Gishu at 18.9%, Murang’a 18.7%, Nyandarua 18.3%, Machakos 17.9%, Kirinyaga 17.8% and Nakuru 17.5%.