COVID-19: Positivity rate down to 3pc as 86 test positive

86 people have tested positive to COVID-19 in the last 24 hrs from a sample size of 2,789 tested.

84 are Kenyans and 2 are foreigners. 44 are females and 42 males, the youngest is a seven-month-old-baby while the oldest is 96 years.

During the same period, 123 patients recovered from the disease, 65 from various health facilities countrywide while 58 are from the Home Based and Isolation Care.

Total recoveries now stand at 113,612 of whom 82,542 are from Home Based Care and Isolation, while 31,070 are from various health facilities countrywide.

According to the Ministry of Health, 2 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, all of them having occurred on diverse dates within the last one month.

In terms of distribution among Counties, Nairobi had 27, Uasin Gishu 8, Kilifi 8, Mombasa 7, Busia, Migori, Kisii and Homa Bay 4 cases each, Kericho and Machakos 3 cases each, Laikipia and Embu 2 cases each, Kiambu, Kisumu, Makueni, Murang’a, Nakuru, Nandi, Taita Taveta, West Pokot, Kajiado and Elgeyo Marakwet 1 case each.

A total of 1,030 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,815 patients are under the Home Based Isolation and Care Program.

109 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 24 of whom are on ventilatory support and 70 on supplemental oxygen. 15 patients are on observation.

Another 81 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 76 of them in general wards and 5 in High Dependency Units (HDU).