Covid-19 positivity rate down to 6pc after 267 test positive

Covid-19 positivity rate Saturday dropped from 10.7pc to 6pc after 267 people tested positive from a sample size of 4,436 tested in the last 24 hours.

At the same time, 25 deaths were reported pushing the cumulative fatalities to 3,001.

The total confirmed positive cases now stand at 165,379 from 1,741,604 cumulative tests conducted so far.

Of the cases 253 are Kenyans and 14 are foreigners. 177 are males and 90 females.

The youngest is a seven-month-old infant while the oldest is 82 years.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe in a statement announced 57 more recoveries, 34 from the Home-Based and Isolation Care while 23 are from various health facilities countrywide.

113,489 total recoveries have been recorded so far of whom 82,484 are from Home Based Care and Isolation, while 31,005 are from various health facilities.

The latest deaths occurred on diverse dates. “Sadly, 25 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, 8 having occurred on diverse dates within the last one month and 17 are deaths reported after conducting facility record audits. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,001. Our sincere condolences to families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones” he said.

A total of 1,030 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 4,813 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

117 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 23 of whom are on ventilatory support and 73 on supplemental oxygen while 21 others are on observation.

Another 84 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 79 of them in general wards and 5 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

The new cases are distributed in 33 counties with Nairobi leading with 67, Meru 42, Busia 18, Uasin Gishu, Kilifi have 15 cases each, Kiambu, Nandi, Nyeri 12 cases each, Nakuru 11, Kericho 8, Mombasa 7, Trans Nzoia 6, Kajiado 5, Embu 4.

Kisii, Kisumu, Migori, Siaya and Kitui counties reported three cases each, Makueni, Baringo, Homa Bay and Taita Taveta two cases each while Tharaka Nithi, Vihiga, West Pokot, Bungoma, Elgeyo Marakwet, Marsabit, Laikipia, Nyamira, Kakamega and Garissa a case each.

A total of 933,826 persons have so far been vaccinated against the disease countrywide.