COVID-19 positivity rate drops as vaccination goes up

A total of 17,105,662 vaccines have been administered across the country, 7,918,233 of them being first doses while 7,823,667 are fully vaccinated.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 41,929 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 20,199.

At the same time 11 people have tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 5,218 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now at 0.2%.

From the cases, 6 are foreigners, 5 are Kenyans while 7 are males, 4 are females. The youngest is a 31 year-old while the oldest is 60 years

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 5, Machakos and Nakuru 2 each, Kajiado and Turkana 1 each.

198 patients have recovered from the disease, 194 of them from Home Based and Isolation Care while 4 are from various health facilities countrywide.

A total of 22 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 194 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 1 patient is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is on ventilatory support.

Another 4 patients are on supplemental oxygen and all of them are in the general wards.