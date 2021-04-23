COVID-19: Positivity rate drops from 20% to 16% during lockdown

The COVID-19 positivity rate has gone down from 20% to 16% since the introduction of new containment measures placing five Counties on lockdown.

In the last one month, the number of patients relying on oxygen has dropped, the ICU occupancy rate is slowly decreasing and the fatality rate has also come down.

The Ministry of Health says the ban on all movement by road, rail and air in and out of Nairobi, Kajiado, Kiambu, Machakos and Nakuru Counties as well as the introduction of an 8pm-4am curfew has helped avert a national crisis.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe says the Government has also vaccinated 802,760 persons against the COVID-19 virus.

In the meantime, 773 people have tested positive to the disease in the last 24 hours from a sample size of 7,036 tested.

From the cases 754 are Kenyans while 19 are foreigners. 450 are males, 323 are females while the youngest is a-seven-day old infant and the oldest is 109 years.

Nairobi has the highest number of cases with 273, Trans Nzoia has 66, Mombasa and Nakuru 43 cases each, Uasin Gishu 42, Kericho 32, Kisumu 29, Kiambu and Turkana 23 cases, Kajiado 15, Nyeri and Machakos 14 cases each, Meru and Kisii 13 cases each, Makueni, Embu, Nandi and Nyandarua 11 cases each, Garissa and Bomet 10 cases each, Muranga 9, Kitui 8, Laikipia and Siaya 6 cases each, Kirinyaga 5, Bungoma and Kilifi 4 cases each, Busia, Migori and Baringo 3 cases each, Elgeyo Marakwet, Homa Bay, Nyamira and Taita Taveta 2 cases each, Kakamega, Marsabit, Narok, Samburu, Isiolo, Vihiga and West Pokot 1 case each.

During the same period, 726 patients were released after recovering from the disease. 397 were discharged from the various health facilities countrywide while 329 are from Home Based and Isolation Care.

Total recoveries now stand at 106,093, 77,308 of them are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 28,785 are from various health facilities.

According to the data, 23 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours 10 of which occurred on diverse dates within the last one month, while 13 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits.

The Ministry says a total of 1,469 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 6,795 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

236 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 53 of whom are on ventilatory support and 153 on supplemental oxygen. 30 patients are on observation. Another 162 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 150 of them in general wards while 12 are in High Dependency Units (HDU).