Covid-19 positivity rate drops to 0.2pc, six cases recorded

Covid-19 cases in the country dropped further, with only six people testing positive from a sample size of 2,889 tested in the last 24 hours.

“The positivity rate is now at 0.2%. From the cases, 4 are Kenyans while 2 are foreigners. 3 are males while 3 are females. The youngest is a 12-year-old while the oldest is 62 years. Total confirmed positive cases are now 322,702 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,335,912,” said Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi kagwe Monday

Three late deaths were reported pushing the cumulative fatalities to 5,638.

In terms of County distribution Nairobi had five cases and Mombasa one case.

28 patients have recovered from the disease, 21 from various health facilities countrywide while 7 are from the Home Based and Isolation Care.

Total recoveries now stand at 303,107 of whom 250,218 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 52,889 are from various health facilities countrywide.

A total of 94 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 553 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

Five patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and all of them are on ventilatory support. Another 21 patients are on supplemental oxygen and all of them are in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

As of February 20th 2022, a total of 16,156,511 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 7,662,826 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 7,353,042.

Another 899,410 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years while 241,233 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 11,529 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 4,252.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 63.2pc. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 27.0pc.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.