Covid-19 positivity rate drops to 0.4pc

Covid-19 positivity rate Thursday dropped to a low of 0.4pc after 11 people tested positive from a sample size of 2,685 tested in the last 24 hours.

The victims are Kenyans; six female and five male, the youngest being 19 years while the oldest is 76 years old.

The total confirmed positive cases are now 338,474.

In terms of County distribution, nine of the cases are from Nairobi while Nakuru has two cases.

At the same time, two patients recovered from the disease, all from the Home Based and Isolation Care Program.

“This pushes the total recoveries to 332,714 of whom 279,088 are from the HomeBased Care and Isolation program, while 53,626 are from various health facilities across the country. No fatalities were recorded during the period under review so the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,678” said health cabinet secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

Three patients are currently admitted, while 79 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

