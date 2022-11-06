Covid-19 positivity rate drops to 11pc

Covid-19 positivity rate Sunday dropped to 11pc from a high of 13pc.

This is after 85 people tested positive for the virus from a sample size of 792 tested in the last 24 hours.

45 are male while 40 are female. Total confirmed positive cases are now 339,756 with cumulative tests so far conducted standing at 3,924,412.

Nairobi once again leads with 77 cases, Kiambu 3, Uasin Gishu 3, Nakuru and Siaya have 1 case each.

“Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (3), 10-19 years (2), 20-29 years (17), 30-39 (19), 40-49 (21) 50-59 (13), 60 years and above (10)” said the Ministry of Health.

Total recoveries stand at 333,292 after 62 patients were given a clean bill of health, all from the Home based Care and Isolation program.

No fatalities were recorded during the period under review. “ So the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,678. Cumulative deaths by age remain; 0-9 years (62), 10-19 years (44), 20-29 (152), 30-39 years (413), 40-49 years (653), 50-59 years (1,032), 60 years and above (3,322)” said health CS Susan Nakhumicha.

16 patients are currently admitted, while 770 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...