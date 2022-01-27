Covid-19 positivity rate drops to 2.8pc as 152 test positive

The Covid-19 positivity rate has dropped to 2.8pc after 152 people tested positive from a sample size of 5,666 tested in the last 24 hours.

From the cases 131 are Kenyans, 21 foreigners while 87 are males and 65 are females. The youngest is a one-year-old child while the oldest is 97 years. The total confirmed cases stand at 320,918.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi leads with 54, Nakuru has 16, Uasin Gishu 14, Mombasa 10, Nyeri 8, Siaya 7, Migori, Kiambu Kilifi 6 cases each, Kakamega 5, Busia, Nandi and West Pokot 3 each, Tharaka Nithi and Murang’a 2 each, Elgeyo Marakwet, Garissa, Homa Bay, Kericho, Meru, Nyandarua and Vihiga 1 case each.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 430 patients recovered from the disease, 348 are from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 82 are from various health facilities countrywide.

“Total recoveries now stand at 293,017 of whom 240,789 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 52,228 are from various health facilities countrywide,” he stated

A total of 569 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 5,178 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 21 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), all of them are on ventilatory support.

Another 141 patients are on supplemental oxygen and 140 of them are in the general wards. One patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

As of January 26th 2022, a total of 11,784,132 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 6,376,995 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 5,241,059.

Another 38,929 are doses administered to those between 15 to 18 years while 127,149 are booster doses.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose stands at 62.1pc. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 19.2pc.