Covid-19 positivity rate hits 22pc, as 1,130 test positive

Kenya on Monday grappled with the highest Covid-19 positivity rate of 22pc after 1,130 people tested positive from 5,119 samples analyzed in the last 24 hours.

This brings to 122,040 total confirmed cases since March last year. Sadly 12 more deaths have been reported pushing up the death toll to 2,023.

The Health ministry is however urging hospitals to report Covid deaths within 12 hours.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe briefing the media on the Covid-19 update on Monday said although the soaring cases had overstretched health facilities particularly the ICU, the health system has not been overrun.

“ Health facilities are currently overstretched but not overrun as the number of ICU admissions has shot up from 27 patients in January to 121 as of yesterday March 21”.

He said the national and county governments had stepped up efforts to increase ICU facilities to cope with the surge.

On the ongoing vaccination, Kagwe admitted that vaccination against the disease does not guarantee full immunity until after three months.

He said it is possible for a person to contract the virus if exposed just after vaccination and then get sick because the vaccine does not provide protection immediately.

“It is true that one can get the virus immediately after vaccination if you are exposed to the virus…. Vaccination is not immediate protection, partial immunity comes after three weeks, while full protection after the second doss. It takes three months to have full immunity” he said.

So far 530,000 doses have been distributed with 50,000 people expected to have received the jab by the end of today (March 22).

