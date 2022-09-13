Covid-19 positivity rate in Kenya at 0.7pc

The Ministry of Health recorded 6 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday from a sample size of 827 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 0.7 per cent.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 338,307 with cumulative tests so far conducted standing at 3,869,363 since March.

All 5 of the cases are Kenyans. 4 are male while 2 are female. The youngest is aged 3 years while the oldest is 58 years old.

In terms of County distribution, all 5 cases are from Nairobi while Kiambu has 1 case.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (1), 10-19 years (1), 20-29 years (1), 30-39 (0), 40-49 (2) 50-59 (1), 60 years and above (0).

20 patients have recovered from the disease, all from the Home Based and Isolation Care Program.

This pushes the total recoveries to 332,545 of whom 278,929 are from the Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 53,616 are from various health facilities across the country.

1 patient has succumbed to the disease and is a late death reported after conducting facility record audits in the month of September.

This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,675.

Cumulative deaths by age are; 0-9 years (62), 10-19 years (44), 20-29 (151), 30-39 years (412), 40-49 years (652), 50-59 years (1,032), 60 years and above (3,322).

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 12 patients are currently admitted to our health facilities, while 75 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 1 other patient is on supplemental oxygen and is in the general ward.

Vaccination Programme

As of September 12th 2022, a total of 21,390,386 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 17,802,628 are doses administered to the adult population (18 years and above).

An additional 1,959,241 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years, 438,076 are below 15 years but above 12 years and 1,190,441 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 28,241 while the total number of people fully vaccinated over the last 24 hours stands at 9,824.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 34.8 per cent. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033 people.