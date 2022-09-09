Covid-19 positivity rate in Kenya at 0.9pc

The Ministry of Health recorded 9 new Covid-19 cases on Friday from a sample size of 1,013 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 0.9 per cent.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 338,280 with cumulative tests conducted at 3,865,762 since March.

7 of the cases are Kenyans while 2 are Foreigners. 8 are male while 1 is female. The youngest is aged 10 years while the oldest is 74 years old.

In terms of County distribution, 5 of the cases are from Nairobi, Siaya 2, Kajiado and Uasin Gishu 1 case each.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (2), 20-29 years (0), 30-39 (0), 40-49 (4) 50-59 (0), 60 years and above (3).

4 patients have recovered from the disease, all from the Home Based and Isolation Care Program.

This pushes the total recoveries to 332,503 of whom 278,888 are from the Home- 6 Based Care and Isolation program, while 53,615 are from various health facilities across the country.

No fatalities were recorded during the period under review so the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,674.

Cumulative deaths by age remain; 0-9 years (62), 10-19 years (44), 20-29 (151), 30-39 years (411), 40-49 years (652), 50-59 years (1,032), 60 years and above (3,322).

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 13 patients are currently admitted to our health facilities, while 90 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 1 other patient is on supplemental oxygen and is in the general ward.

Vaccination Programme

As of September 8th 2022, 21,281,086 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 17,763,611 are doses administered to the adult population (18 years and above).

An additional 1,943,909 are doses administered to those between 2 15 to 17 years, 415,250 are below 15 years but above 12 years and 1,158,316 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 18,239 while the total number of people fully vaccinated over the last 24 hours stands at 6,935.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 34.7%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033 people.