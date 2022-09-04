Covid-19 positivity rate in Kenya reduces to 0.1pc

The Ministry of Health recorded 1 new Covid-19 case on Sunday from a sample size of 866 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 0.1per cent.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 338,235 with cumulative tests so far conducted standing at 3,860,467 since March.

The 1 case is a Kenyan and a female aged 28 years.

In terms of County distribution, the 1 case is from Siaya.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 years (1), 30-39 (0), 40-49 (0) 50-59 (0), 60 years and above (0).

13 patients have recovered from the disease, 8 from the Home Based and Isolation Care Program and 5 from various facilities countrywide.

This pushes the total recoveries to 332,429 of whom 278,820 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 53,609 are from various health facilities across the 6 countries.

No fatalities were recorded during the period under review so the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,674.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 17 patients are currently admitted to our health facilities, while 115 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 1 patient is in the ICU and is on ventilatory support. 2 other patients are on supplemental oxygen and are in the general ward.

Vaccination Programme

As of September 3rd 2022, a total of 21,202,827 vaccines have been administered across the country.

Of these, 17,733,792 are doses administered to the adult population (18 years and above).

An additional 1,931,652 are doses administered to those between 2 15 to 17 years, 395,407 are below 15 years but above 12 years and 1,141,976 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 6,442 while the total number of people fully vaccinated over the last 24 hours stands at 1,804. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 34.6%.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033 people.