Covid-19 positivity rate is now 10.7pc

A total of 646 people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 6,039 tested in the last 24 hours bringing the positivity rate to now 10.7 percent.

This further has seen positive cases reach 229,009 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,312,027.

In a statement Sunday on the COVID 19 situation in the country, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said from the cases 620 are Kenyans while 26 are foreigners. 343 females while 303 are males. The youngest is a four-month-old infant while the oldest is 105 years.

In terms of County distribution, Nairobi, he noted has recorded the highest number with 207,Garissa74, Kitui 68,Kiambu 42,Nakuru 25, Machakos 24,Kajiado 23, Mombasa 21,Murang’a18, Marsabit 15, Nyeri 14, Kwale 12, Meru 11, Nandi 11, Makueni 11, Embu 10, UasinGishu 7, Narok7, Kakamega 6, Tana River 5, Turkana 5,TharakaNithi 4, Laikipia 3, Lamu 3, Mandera 3, TaitaTaveta 3, Baringo2, Wajir2, Homa Bay 1, Kilifi 1, Kirinyaga1, Kisumu 1,Siaya1, Trans Nzoia1, West Pokot 1, Bungoma1, Busia1and Nyandarua 1.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (23), 10-19 years (103), 20-29 years (98), 30-39 (155), 40-49 (92), 50-59 (81), 60 years and above (94).

The CS said that 255patients have recovered from the disease with 200 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while55are from various health facilities countrywide.

“Total recoveries now stand at 212,036 of whom 170,934 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 41,102 are from various health facilities countrywide,” he added

Sadly ,Kagwe confirmed that 30 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the months ofJune,July and August 2021.

“This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,497. Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of those who have lost their loved ones,”he said.

New deaths by age;0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 (1), 30-39 years (2), 40-49 years (2), 50-59 years (5), 60 years and above (20).

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (57), 10-19 years (34), 20-29 (127), 30-39 years (335), 40-49 years (527), 50-59 years (883), 60 years and above (2,534).

A total of 2,063 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 9,024 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 149 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 77 of whom are on ventilatory support and 72 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

Another 819 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 756 of them in general wards and 63 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

On Vaccination, the CS said that the first doses administered on Saturday were 13,050 while second doses were 794.

“Cumulatively, 2,396,064 vaccines have so far been administered across the country as of yesterday, August the 21st 2021. Of these, total first doses are 1,615,687 while second doses are 780,377.”He noted

He said the uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 48.3% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.9%.

“The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is that those aged 58 years and above 234,919, Others 232,088, Health Workers 130,746, Teachers 117,793 while Security Officers are at 64,831,”the CS said