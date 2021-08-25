Covid-19 positivity rate now at 12.8pc as 36 succumb

A total of 1,258 people have tested positive for COVID-19 from a sample size of 9,868 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing the positivity rate to now 12.8percent.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 232,052 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,336,466.

In a statement Wednesday on the COVID-19 situation in the country, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe says from the cases 1,203 are Kenyans while 55 are foreigners. 647 females while 611 are males.

The youngest is a six-month-old baby while the oldest is 98 years.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi he noted has recorded the highest number with 479, Kiambu 132, Nakuru 81, Kitui 56, Embu 43, Murang’a 43, Nyandarua 42, Machakos 38, Garissa 36, Mombasa 29, Kisii 28, Makueni 17, Lamu 17, Kajiado 16, Turkana 16, Meru 15, Kilifi 14, Wajir 13, Isiolo 13, Bungoma 13, Busia 13, Kirinyaga 12, Uasin Gishu 12, Kakamega 11, Tana River 11, Siaya 7, Narok 7, Kisumu 5, Laikipia 5, Marsabit 4, Bomet 4, Elgeyo Marakwet 4, Homa Bay 4, Kericho 4, Nandi 3, Nyeri 3, Vihiga 2, Migori 2, Baringo 2, Tharaka Nithi 1 and Trans Nzoia 1.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (64), 10-19 years (126), 20-29 years (201), 30-39 (293), 40-49 (228), 50-59 (146), 60 years and above (200).

The CS said that 753 patients have recovered from the disease with 530 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 223 are from various health facilities countrywide.

“Total recoveries now stand at 216,127 of whom 174,481 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 41,646 are from various health facilities countrywide,” he added.

Sadly, Kagwe confirmed that 36 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the months of July and August 2021.

“This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,600. Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of those who have lost their loved ones.” he said.

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (1), 20-29 (1), 30-39 years (1), 40-49 years (6), 50-59 years (4), 60 years and above (23).

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (57), 10-19 years (36), 20-29 (128), 30-39 years (340), 40-49 years (543), 50-59 years (898), 60 years and above (2,598).

A total of 1,941 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 8,126 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 153 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 124 of whom are on ventilatory support and 29 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

Another 688 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 624 of them in general wards and 64 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

On Vaccination, the CS said that the first doses administered on Tuesday were 64,353 while second doses were 3,494.

“Cumulatively, 2,585,664 vaccines have so far been administered across the country as of yesterday, August the 24th 2021. Of these, total first doses are 1,794,369 while second doses are 791,295.” He noted

He said the uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 44.1% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.9%.

“The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is that those aged 58 years and above 237,050, Others 235,686 Health Workers 132,353, Teachers 120,152 while Security Officers are at 66,054,” the CS said