COVID-19 positivity rate rises to 17.5% as 1,335 people test positive

The COVID-19 positivity rate now stands at 17.5% after 1,335 people tested positive in the last 24 hours from a sample size of 7,605 tested.

From the cases 1,293 are Kenyans while 42 are foreigners.

680 are females, 655 are males while the youngest is an eight-month-old infant and the oldest is 105 years.

Nairobi County has the highest number of positive cases with 647 followed by Nakuru with 86 and Kiambu with 83.

Kajiado has 59, Mombasa 53, Nyandarua 52, Makueni 45, Machakos 40, Kirinyaga 36, Kilifi 27, Uasin Gishu 26, Murang’a 25, Lamu 16, Kitui 14, Baringo and Taita Taveta 12 each, Tana River 11 and Embu 11 each, Marsabit 9, Kericho and Laikipia 8, Turkana 6, Meru 5, Nyeri, Kisumu, Siaya and Kwale 4 each, Wajir, Elgeyo Marakwet, Migori and Isiolo 3 each, Homa Bay, Tharaka Nithi and Kakamega 2 each while Kisii, Mandera, Nandi, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Vihiga, West Pokot, Bungoma, Busia and Garissa had 1 case each.

During the same period, 1,093 patients recovered from the disease, 983 from Home-Based Isolation and Care while 110 were from various health facilities countrywide.

30 patients have succumbed to the disease, one of them in the last 24 hours while 29 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in July and August, 2021.

This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,025.

According to the Ministry of Health, 1,587 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,125 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

178 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 43 of whom are on ventilatory support and 118 on supplemental oxygen. 17 patients are under observation.

Another 441 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 397 of them in general wards and 44 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

The Ministry further stated that as of August 3rd, 2021, a total of 1,741,581 vaccines had been administered across the Country.

Of these, 1,071,297 are first doses while second doses are 670,284.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 62.6% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%.