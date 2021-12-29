COVID-19: Positivity rate rises to 34.2% as 3,297 test positive

COVID-19 positivity rate hit a new high of 34.2% after 3,297 people tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 9,637 tested in the last 24 hours.

From the cases 3,065 are Kenyans while 232 are foreigners, 1,756 are females while 1,541 are males.

The youngest is a one-month-old child while the oldest is 101 years.

In terms of County distribution, Nairobi had 982, Makueni 233, Siaya 226, Kiambu 165, Nakuru 115, Kakamega and Migori 114 each, Machakos 110, Kisumu 99, Nyeri, 97, Mombasa 92, Kericho 87, Nyamira 81, Kajiado 76, Nyandarua 69, Kilifi 63, West Pokot 62, Trans Nzoia 59, Muranga 47, Busia 43, Laikipia 39, Baringo 38, Kitui 33, Uasin Gishu 31, Garissa 28, Homa Bay 27, Kisii 25, Kwale and Meru 20 each, Kirinyaga 18, Taita Taveta 17, Bomet 11, Lamu 10, Embu and Narok 9 each, Bungoma 8, Samburu and Vihiga 6 each, Turkana 5, while Mandera, Nandi and Tharaka Nithi had 1 case each.

At the same time, 236 patients have recovered from the disease, 173 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 63 are from various health facilities countrywide.

According tot the Ministry of Health, 8 patients have succumbed to the disease all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the month of December 2021.

835 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 21,692 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 39 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 19 of them on ventilatory support while 20 are on supplemental oxygen.

As of December 28th 2021, a total of 9,723,787 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 5,704,996 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 4,018,791.