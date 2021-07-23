COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 13.7pc as 801 test positive

The COVID-19 positivity rate now stands at 13.7% after 801 people tested positive in the last 24 hours, from a sample size of 5,850.

From the cases 784 are Kenyans, 17 are foreigners while 426 are males, 375 females and the youngest is a one-year-old baby while the oldest is 98 years.

Nairobi recorded the highest number of cases with 319 while Mombasa was second with 77, Kilifi third with71, Nakuru had 60, Uasin Gishu 45, Kiambu 36, Makueni 28, Machakos 17, Siaya 12, Kajiado 11, Nyandarua 11, Kericho 11, Homa Bay 10, Nyeri 9, Taita Taveta 9, Murang’a 9, Kisumu 9, Kirinyaga 8, Embu 5, Laikipia 5, Lamu 5, Garissa 5, Bungoma 4, Kwale 4, Turkana 4, Migori 3, Nandi 3, Nyamira 3, Kisii 2, Kitui 2, Narok 1, Baringo 1, Bomet 1 and Marsabit 1.

At the same time, 293 patients have recovered from the disease, 322 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care Program while 159 were discharged from various health facilities countrywide.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, 15 patients have succumbed to the disease all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the months of April, June and July 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,826.

A total of 1,248 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 3,862 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

135 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 38 of whom are on ventilatory support and 70 on supplemental oxygen while 27 patients are under observation.

Another 356 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 320 of them in general wards and 36 in High Dependency Units

As of July 21st 2021, a total of 1,648,869 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 1,042,455 while second doses are 606,414.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 58.2% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%.