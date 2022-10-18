Covid-19 positivity rates rises to 3.6pc

Covid-19 positivity rate rose to 3.6pc after 48 people tested positive from a sample size of 1,333 tested in the last 24 hours.

24 of the cases are Kenyans while 24 are foreigners; 27 male and 21 female, the youngest being a two-year-old while the oldest is 60 years.

The new cases push the national caseload to 338,647 from 3,907,396 cumulative tests conducted so far since March 2020.

In terms of County distribution, 27 of the cases are from Nairobi, Turkana 12, Kilifi 3, Kisumu 3, Nyeri 2 and Mombasa have one case each.

No discharges were recorded in the last 24 hours therefore with cumulative recoveries remaining 332,806 of whom 279,187 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 53,619 are from various health facilities across the country.

“No fatalities were recorded during the period under review so the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,678” said Health CS Mutahi Kagwe in a statement.

Two patients are currently admitted to hospital, while 161 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. One other patient is on supplemental oxygen in the general ward.

Vaccinations

As of October 16th 2022, a total of 22,259,434 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 18,113,020 are doses administered to the adult population (18 years and above).

An additional 2,699,617 are doses administered to those between 12 to below 18 years while 1,446,797 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 5,807 while the total number of people fully vaccinated over the last 24 hours stands at 2,066.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 35.8pc. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033 people.

