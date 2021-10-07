Covid-19: PSV operators’ vaccination drive launched in Nairobi

Kenya has stepped up its Covid-19 vaccination drive to achieve its target of vaccinating 10 million adults against the virus by December 2021.

This is after the Ministry of Health on Thursday launched the Public Service transport operators Covid-19 vaccination awareness campaign at Railways bus station in Nairobi.

Speaking during the launch, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe who was accompanied by his Transport counterpart James Macharia called on the transport stakeholders to ensure its members are vaccinated.

CS Kagwe noted that the Government was also set to vaccinate 5 million Kenyans during the month of October as the country gears to celebrate Mashujaa Day.

“Before we go for Mashujaa Day, we want to over 5.8 million doses to be used during this period,” said Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

He noted that a majority of Kenyans including those in the public transport have suffered since the virus entered the country in March last year.

“We have suffered as a nation. The Transport sector has suffered. This is the time to come together so that we are able to open the economy completely. We can only open if the positivity rate comes down and secondly, if we have sufficient vaccination,” said CS Kagwe.

He said the vaccination drive launched today will be extended to all 47 Counties to ensure the exercise is of benefit.

“This is a multi-agency approach that we have deployed and we assure that the exercise will be of benefit to the nation as whole,” he added.

He called upon the matatu and boda boda operators to be vigilant in taming the spread of Covid-19.

Transport CS James Macharia said that the campaign was aimed to encourage PSV operators and their crew, who are critical front-line workers, to get vaccinated against.

“Strict adherence to Coronavirus health protocols has curtailed the spread of the disease in the public transport sector. Embracing the Covid-19 vaccine will enable PSV operators to fully play their facilitative role in providing mobility services,” said CS Macharia.