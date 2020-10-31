COVID-19: Record 1,395 people test positive as 15 succumbs

A record 1395 people have tested positive of COVID-19 in the last 24 hrs after 7635 samples were tested.

It is the highest number of positive cases recorded in one day since the first case was reported, and brings the cumulative total to 55192.

1337 of the positive cases are Kenyans while 58 are foreigners.

879 are male, 516 are female while the youngest is a 4 months infant and the oldest is 94 years.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



In terms of distribution across Counties, Nairobi County leads with 569, Nakuru has 149, Kimabu has 148, Mombasa 147, Uasin Gishu 60, Kilifi 41, Kericho 30, Laikipia 27, Machakos 26, Kajiado 25, Kisumu 19, Meru 18, Kakamega 15, Busia 14, Bungoma 13 among others.

1087 patients have also recovered from the disease in the last 24 hrs, 1019 from home based care while 68 were discharged from the various hospitals across the Country.

On a sad note, 15 people also succumbed to the virus bringing the total number of fatalities to 996.

A statement from the Ministry of Health further notes that there are 1241 patients admitted in various hospitals across the Country, while 4495 are on home based care.

55 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 32 of them are on ventilator support while 23 are on supplemental oxygen.