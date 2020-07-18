COVID 19: Record 688 people test positive in the last 24 hrs

A record 688 people have tested positive of COVID 19 in the last 24 hrs after 4522 were tested, the highest number to be recorded in a single day.

CS Health Mutahi Kagwe said the number is worrying attributing the rise on people behavior after restrictions on cessation of movement were lifted.

The number of positive cases now stand at 12750 from a sample of 238 163.

Of the positive cases in the last 24hrs, 425 are male, 263 females, the youngest is a 7 month old baby while the oldest is 95 years old.

On a good note however, Kagwe revealed that 457 patients were discharged after recovering from the disease. 401 of them were under home based care while 56 were discharged from the various hospitals bringing the total number of those who have recovered to 4440.

Unfortunately, 3 patients have died in the last 24 hrs and total fatalities now stand at 225.

The 688 cases are distributed in Counties as follows; Nairobi (537), Kiambu (59), Mombasa (18), Machakos (20), Busia (15), Kajiado (14), Kilifi (5), Laikipia (5), Meru (4), Tana River (2), Uasin Gishu (2), Nakuru (2), Bungoma (1), Isiolo (1), Makueni (1), Migori (1), and Narok (1).

In Nairobi, the 537 cases are in; Langata (120), Westlands (74), Starehe (64), Dagoretti North (61), Embakasi East (51), Kibra (28), Embakasi West (23), Makadara (20), Kamukunji (19), Ruaraka (17), Roysambu (15), Kasarani (14), Embakasi Central and Embakasi South (12) cases each, and Embakasi North (7).

In Kiambu, the (59) cases are in; Kiambaa, (11), Gatundu South (9), Githunguri (8), Kabete (7), Kiambu Town and Ruiru (6) cases each, Kikuyu (4), and Juja (3).

In Machakos, the (20) cases are in; Athi River (16), Machakos Town (3), and Kangundo (1), while in Mombasa, the (18), cases are in; Jomvu and Mvita (7) cases each, Changamwe (3), and Nyali (1) case.

In Busia, the (15), cases are in; Teso South (10), Matayos (3), and Teso North (2). In Kajiado, the (14) cases are in Kajiado North (8) and Kajiado East (6).

In Kilifi, all the (5) cases are in Rabai, in Laikipia, all the (5) cases are in Laikipia East and in Meru, the (4) cases are in; Igembe Central (3) and Imenti North (1).

Tana River has (2) cases in Galole and Uasin Gishu, (2) cases in Ainabkoi and Moiben. Nakuru, has (2) cases in Naivasha, Bungoma one (1) case in Bumala, Isiolo one (1) case in Isiolo Town, Makueni one (1) case in Kibwezi East, Migori one (1) case in Suna West, and Narok one (1) case in Narok West.