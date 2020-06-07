Covid 19: Record high as 167 test positive, total rises to 2,767

167 persons have tested positive of Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hrs after testing 2833 samples bringing the total number of positive cases to 2767.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe says the number is highest daily figure recorded since the 1st case in March and among the positive cases, one is an 11 month old baby.

There were 46 new recoveries bringing the total number to 752 while the death toll now stands at 83 after one person succumbed to the virus.

Nairobi has 54 new cases while Mombasa has 47 cases followed by Busia with 28 cases.

Kiambu County has 14 new cases, Uasin Gishu County has 11 cases, Kisumu has 4, Machakos has 3 while Migori, Homabay, Kwale, Siaya and Turkana have one case each.

Kagwe says Kenyans are encouraged to continue working from home saying it is the best way to curb the spread of the virus.

The CS however issued a stern warning to entertainment joints selling alcohol and flouting the Ministry’s guidelines saying their licences will be revoked.

He said that the ban on bars hasn’t been lifted and urged proprietors of bars to follow the guidelines or risk prosecution.

Kagwe said it’s important for the 47 County response teams to meet and ensure they make plans to achieve the 300 bed capacity as directed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He lauded Nyumba Kumis for the role they are playing in rural areas saying their support towards the fight against the spread of the virus is highly appreciated.

Kagwe further said all positive people will remain in quarantine until such a time they are cleared to move and self isolate at home, sentiments echoed by Dr Patrick Amoth who said for one to be viable for home based care they must not have preexisting conditions.

Amoth said those who have been in isolation for 10 days and don’t exhibit Covid 19 symptoms will be released for home based care.

Isiolo Governor Mohamed Kuti who accompanied the CS during the briefing said it is unfortunate that 36 Counties saying there is need for Kenyans to be more responsible.