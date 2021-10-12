Covid-19: 296 recover as positivity rate drops to 2pc

65 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 3,198 tested in the last 24 hours pushing total confirmed positive cases to 251,313.

The positivity rate is now at 2.0% with cumulative tests so far conducted standing at 2,613,052.

In a statement from the Ministry of Health, out of the new cases 61 are Kenyans while 4 are foreigners with 38 being males while 27 are females.

The youngest is a seven year-old child while the oldest is 83 years.

“Unfortunately, 5 patients have succumbed to the disease, one of them having occurred in the last 24 hours while the other 4 are late deaths reported after conducting facility audit reports in the month of October 2021. This now pushes the cumulative deaths to 5,195.” Read the statement.

296 patients have recovered from the disease with 279 from the Home–Based Isolation and Care program while 17 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 244,533 of whom 197,661 are from the Home–Based Care and Isolation program, while 46,872 are from various health facilities countrywide.

There are 712 patients currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,711 are under the Home–Based Isolation and Care program.

43 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 25 of whom are on ventilatory support and 18 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

Another 242 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 238 of them in general wards and 4 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccination campaign

A total of 4,210,315 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, 3,155,222 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,055,093.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 32.0%.

Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 3.9%.

The health ministry says, Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033 by June next year.

Towards the achievement of this target, we are working in collaboration with County Governments to administer 5.8 million vaccines doses and by December we hit the 10 million mark.

So far, Nairobi County is the highest with 30.9% of its population receiving the first dose while Marsabit County is the least with 1.3%.