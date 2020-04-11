Covid-19: Religious leaders unveil Ksh300M fund drive

Religious leaders in Kenya have launched a campaign to support vulnerable Kenyans during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Inter-Religious Council of Kenya has in partnership with the Kenya Tuitakayo Movement (KTM), said the drive dubbed “Jali” is people-centered and will mobilise resources and food donations from philanthropists to support Kenyans going hungry during the COVID-19 restriction period.

The campaign, which is supported by the clergy, civil society, private sector and individuals, seeks to raise Ksh 300 million from Kenyans committed to mitigating foreseen economic challenges occasioned by disruption of livelihoods due to the pandemic.

The campaign will target vulnerable populations in informal settlements, people living with disabilities, people with terminal illnesses, the homeless, children and youth, and families of lower cadre.

It will also target, as a secondary priority, frontline medical workers, security guards and public service providers in a bid to ensure that they are also catered for as they render essential services to Kenyans.

While making the announcement, Rev. Fr. Joseph Mutie, Chairman, Inter-Religious Council of Kenya and Secretary General, Organization of African Instituted Churches, said that it was critical that the well-being of the less privileged in society is looked into now.

“Given how crucial the next three months will be as the nation works to flatten the COVID-19 curve, we could experience further limitations on movement that could greatly impact on the less privileged in society. That is why we are launching this initiative now and are appealing to Kenyans of goodwill to come out in full support in a bid to help our brothers and sisters in need.”

Dr Francis Kuria Executive Director, Inter-Religious Council of Kenya, said the initiative will be looking at strengthening the resilience of vulnerable people by providing food directly or by way of cash transfers to identified and verified vulnerable populations in informal settlements, urban and peri-urban areas with emphasis on people with disabilities, people with terminal illnesses, the homeless, children and youth, and families of lower cadre medical workers.

“Cognizant of the enormity of the task, we are also keen to build working coalitions with other agencies which are undertaking similar efforts for coordination, synergy and multiplier impact. We will also be advocating, with the National Leadership, to influence and support the most vulnerable in the society, in the process helping to minimize crime.”

Kenyans can contribute to the fund by sending their donations to the M-Pesa paybill number 5108221.

Additionally, the Inter-Religious Council of Kenya has committed to avoid congregational gatherings in line with Government’s directives on social distancing adding that there’s a deliberate effort to pursue new forms of engagement and connection beyond the physical spaces of worship.

The council has also committed to offer faith-based institutions and facilities that government experts and teams handling coronavirus may require in order to succeed in the fight against this pandemic.

Further, the Council has made a commitment to utilize every opportunity to share messages of hope as well as avail credible information and messages on COVID-19 to respective members, this is as it commits to continue praying for the nation to overcome the pandemic and for the healing of those who are already affected.