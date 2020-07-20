COVID-19: Seven Kenyan truck drivers denied entry into Uganda

Seven more Kenyan truck drivers were Monday denied entry into Uganda after testing positive for COVID-19.

The seven Kenyans and two Tanzanians tested positive at various border points and were not permitted to enter Uganda.

Last week, 15 Kenyan truck drivers were blocked from entering Uganda due to COVID-19. The 15 tested positive on the Busia, Malaba border and were not allowed to enter Uganda.

The 15 were part of 19 foreign truck drivers, among them 2 Congolese and two Tanzanians- that tested positive at the boarder points of entry.

According to a statement from the Ugandan Ministry of Health, the country Monday recorded four confirmed cases bringing their total to 1,069 cases.

142 are active cases with 1,071 recoveries recorded since the first case was announced in Uganda.

Elsewhere, the Kenya COVID-19 Fund has called for more sensitization campaigns on COVID-19.

Speaking when he led the distribution of Personal Protective Equipment- PPEs to medics in Murang’a Level-4 hospital, Equity Bank Chief Executive Officer (CEO) James Mwangi said some Kenyans have become reluctant in adhering to health protocols laid down to help control the spread of coronavirus.

Mwangi, who also chairs the Kenya COVID-19 Fund underscored the need for more public sensitization on ways of controlling the spread of the diseases citing the recent surge of covid-19 cases in the country.

His sentiments were echoed by Murang’a governor Mwangi wa Iria who said Kenyans are only avoiding handshaking but fail to observe social distance.

The fund has embarked on distributing locally manufactured PPEs valued at 237 million shillings to public hospitals for use by health workers dealing with COVID-19 patients.

The consignment includes disposable gowns, surgical masks, N95 respirator masks, nitrile gloves, shoe covers, and gumboots.