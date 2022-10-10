Covid-19: Seven test positive for virus

The Health Ministry has recorded seven new Covid-19 cases on Monday from a sample size of 431 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 1.6%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 338,506 from a cumulative test of 3,895,785 conducted since March.

All the confirmed cases three are Kenyans with four being foreigners.

The youngest is aged 36 years while the oldest is 64 years old.

No discharges were recorded in the last 24 hours so the cumulative recoveries remain 332,810 of whom 279,184 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 53,626 are from various health facilities across the country.

No fatalities were recorded during the period under review so the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,678.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, three patients currently admitted in our health facilities, while 15 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. One other patient is on supplemental oxygen and is in the general ward.

Vaccination Programme

A total of 22,207,034 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 18,087,528 are doses administered to the adult population (18 years and above).

An additional 2,697,557 are doses administered to those between 12 to below 18 years while 1,421,949 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 2,041 while the total number of people fully vaccinated over the last 24 hours stand at 800. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 35.7%.

“The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033 people,” said Kagwe.