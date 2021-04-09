COVID 19: Sports Cs launches vaccination exercise for athletes

The government targets to inoculate a total of 3,500 athletes in the country in readiness for the forthcoming international events. Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed who launched the exercise on Thursday in Nairobi said Coaches as well as officials will also be vaccinated.

Subsequently, Football Kenya Federation,FKF has released a schedule of its vaccination programme kicking off on Friday to Saturday. Premier league clubs are scheduled to undergo the exercise on Saturday while Harambee Starles kick start the programme Friday.

The vaccination programme is expected to come to a close next week Tuesday following a national –county government vaccination collaboration model covering Nairobi,Kajiado,Uasin Gishu and Elgeyo Marakwet counties.

‘’We have commenced a nationwide vaccination program covering all our national Teams with specific priority to Teams participating in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, all personnel working on the WRC/FIA Safari Rally Kenya, World Athletics Under 20’’,Amina said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



‘’Our target is to inoculate a total of 3,500 athletes, coaches, officials and athlete handlers across the country ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games and the World Rally Championship, Safari Rally Kenya’’,The Sports Cs retorted.

‘’These events require adequate preparation, including full vaccination and reciprocal compliance with International Covid-19 Sporting Protocols. I assure the country that this exercise will cover every sportsperson and support personnel wherever they may be’’, She added.

Amina also singled out the resilience shown by the sports fraternity in the wake of new covid 19 restrictions announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta a fort night ago.

‘’ They have observed all the Presidential and Ministry of Health Guidelines with admirable discipline which has been the hallmark of Kenya’s dominance in sports globally. I wish to thank our sportsmen and women for their leadership, personally and collectively’’,She stated.

The vaccination programme restores hope amongst the country’s sports men and women who were forced to halt their activities in compliance with the government’s COVID 19 guidelines.

Tell Us What You Think