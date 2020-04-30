Covid-19 survivor recounts fight with virus and stigma

Written By: Mary Daraja
“It’s painful being labelled, stereotyped, discriminated against" says Agina

A Covid-19 survivor Salvador Agina says most patients and families were going through psychological and emotional struggles due to stigma.

Agina whose journey has highlighted by the Ministry of Health recounted the labelling stereotyping and discrimination Covid-19 patients have had to endure.

“It’s painful being labelled, stereotyped, discriminated against, because of perceived links with the CoronaVirus disease,” he said.

He said many Kenyans discriminate against patients, recoveries and their families because they believe that coronavirus cannot affect them.

Agina narrated how his family went through emotional stress having been labelled a coronavirus house.

He added neighbours do not want his children to play with their children just because their father had the deadly virus. This is despite the country celebrating the successful treatment of the patients suffering from a contagious respiratory disease that has killed hundreds of thousands of people globally.

Agina had no history of travelling outside the country but contracted the disease through local transmission. He noted that social media is awash with scary and fake information about the disease. He called on Kenyans to stop sharing unverified information, which has a negative impact on patients and their families.

The Ministry of Health has warned that stigmatization of the Covid-19 recoveries and families would complicate the war on the contagious respiratory disease. The number of coronavirus recoveries currently stands at 144.

