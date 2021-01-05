COVID-19: Teachers asked to act as models to ensure safety measures

The Principal Secretary for Basic Education, Dr. Belio Kipsang has asked teachers and learners to ensure they complied with the safety protocols regarding COVID-19 pandemic.

“You must wear masks properly and wash your hands as frequently as possible to protect yourselves, fellow students and teachers and your parents,” Kipsang said.

The PS was speaking Tuesday in Ngong Township Primary school and at the Catholic Diocese Ngong Secondary School in Kajiado County.

He was flanked by the area Deputy County Commissioner. Mr. Patrick Mwangi and the area Sub-County Director of Education, Mr. Mutugu Njoroge.

Kipsang urged teachers to act as models to students by wearing masks properly, saying students will be strict or lax with the regulations on facemasks depending on how the teachers behave.

He said the Ministry of Education had released Shs.15billion to secondary schools to meet the Free Day Secondary Education (FDSE) expenses, saying schools should access the money as it had been credited to the schools’ accounts.

He said school administrators should be able to provide the infrastructure necessary for safety of the members of the school communities.

He said the safety measures should enable teaching and learning to take place with ease.

Meanwhile, Education CS Prof. George Magoha says he is happy with the turn up of learners in schools being day 2 of reopening of all schools countrywide.

He spoke inspecting re-assumption of learning at Kianjau Primary School in Kiandutu Slum, Thika, Kiambu County.