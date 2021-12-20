Covid-19: 1020 test positive as positivity rate rises to 29.6pc

1,020 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 3,444 tested in the last 24 hours bringing total confirmed positive cases in the country to 264,727.

The positivity rate is now at 29.6% with cumulative tests so far conducted being 2,933,764.

In a statement from the Ministry of Health, out of the new the cases, 906 are Kenyans while 114 are foreigners with 534 being females and 486 males.

The youngest is a one-year-old child while the oldest is 95 years.

Fortunately no death has been reported, therefore, the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,353.

19 patients have recovered from the disease, 14 from various health facilities countrywide while 5 are from the Home Based Isolation and Care program.

Total recoveries now stand at 249,315 of whom 201,154 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 48,161 are from various health facilities countrywide.

A total of 288 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 5,631 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

16 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 9 of them on ventilatory support while 7 are on supplemental oxygen.

Another 61 patients are on supplemental oxygen and 57 of them are in the general wards. Four patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Vaccination Campaign

As of December 19th 2021, a total of 8,902,539 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 5,310,496 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 3,592,043.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 56.2%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 13.2%.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

Meanwhile Mandera County is the least with 2.7% of the Population fully vaccinated.