We’re receiving so much information on the daily concerning how to tackle COVID-19 and it can become overwhelming. We’ve therefore decided to address the queries and information one piece at a time, beginning with the social-distancing phenomenon.

Social distancing is the practice of purposefully reducing close contact between people. This includes:

remaining out of congregate settings as much as possible (stay out f the clubs!),

avoiding mass gatherings (don’t go to places of worship, but rather pray in your homes),

and maintaining distance of about 6 feet from others when possible.

So actually it is physical distancing and using different means to continue social contact.

Social distancing is crucial for preventing the spread of contagious illnesses such as COVID-19, since these viruses are spread by coughing, sneezing and close contact. By minimizing the amount of close contact we have with others, we reduce our chances of catching the virus and spreading it to our loved ones and within our community.

There are many ways you can continue to connect with friends and family: phone calls, text messages, emails and video chats are all great virtual options. Maintain these alternative ways of staying connected is a good way to take care of your emotional health and remain sane.

Social distancing is important for all of us, but those of us who are at a higher risk of serious complications caused by COVID-19 should be especially cautious about distancing. People who are at high risk of complications include adults greater than 65 years of age, and people who have serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease. If there are high surges in the number of COVID-19 cases all at once, health care systems and resources could potentially become overwhelmed. Efforts that help stop COVID-19 from spreading rapidly – like social distancing – help keep the number of people who are sick at one time as low as possible.

The best time to begin social distancing is before an illness like coronavirus becomes widespread throughout your community. At all places (when possible), keeping about 6 feet of distance between yourself and others is key. Simply stay at home.

