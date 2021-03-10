Covid-19 third wave hits Kenya as 713 new cases reported

Covid-19 cases on Wednesday hit a new high as the Ministry of Health confirmed that the much-feared third wave is in the country.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced a record high of close to 14 per cent positivity rate after 713 people tested positive from 5,230 samples tested in the past 24 hours.

Kagwe who was briefing a joint presser with the Council of Governors made a passionate appeal to Kenyans to be vigilant warning the new wave could overrun the health facilities if left unchecked.

He said hospitalization cases that had significantly dropped have soared again with 89 patients currently receiving critical treatment in the ICU.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“The time has come to start looking back at some measures we have taken whether to increase or stop. There is an increase in numbers, we must continue to be vigilant not to overrun our health care. The number of patients in ICU has gone up to about 90” he said.

The new wave has also claimed 12 people in the last 24 hours rising the total number of fatalities to 1898.

CS Kagwe also announced that 167 patients had recovered from the virus bringing the total number of recoveries to 87,903.

115 patients were from the home-based care while 52 from various health facilities.

According to the Health CS, the country’s recovery rate is at over 80 per cent.

563 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while 1,588 patients are on home based care.

The number of patients in the Intensive Care Unit has gone up to 89 with 28 patients on supplemental oxygen.

CS Kagwe urged Kenyans to renew their commitment to combat the virus in order to save their loved ones.

Vaccination roll out

In regards to the vaccination programme, the Kagwe said that the Health Ministry would follow the priority list with teachers, police and the vulnerable groups set to receive the Covid-19 beginning Wednesday evening.

He urged Kenyans to take advantage of the opportunity to get the jab in order to protect themselves from the virus.

Kagwe dispelled fears concerning the safety of the astrazeneca vaccine which he said had been endorsed by World Health Organisation.

“There have been some misconceptions and misleading information with regard to the Vaccines. For the record the recent vaccines that we received are the astrazeneca whose efficacy and safety have been approved by the World Health Organization” he assured.

He disclosed that a National COVID-19 Vaccine Deployment Taskforce was formed to advise and guide on COVID-19 Vaccine’s rollout.

“With all these structures in place, we plan to vaccinate about 15 Million people countrywide which is about 30% of our total population of 49 million by the end of June 2023 in 3 phases” he added.

Kenya expects to receive vaccine support from Gavi to vaccinate another 20% of the population and also self procure vaccines for another 10% of the population

The vaccination which we have already rolled out is being carried out in three phases.