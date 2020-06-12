90 Kenyans among them an 80 year old have tested positive of Covid 19 in the last 24 hrs bringing the total number of positive cases to 3305.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said the positives cases are from 2419 samples with 62 of them being male while 28 are female.

The CAS further revealed that they have discharged 72 patients from the various hospitals in the Country bringing the total number of those who have recovered from the disease to 1,164.

Unfortunately 4 persons have succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hrs taking the death toll to 96.

Director of Public Health Dr Francis Kuria further revealed that about 208 persons have been released from home care and to the public saying they are safe and shouldn’t be stigmatized

As at Friday 12th June, The CAS said 108666 samples have now been tested since the Ministry started the testing process.

Among those who tested positive in the last 24 hrs, 36 are from Nairobi, 34 from Mombasa, 12 from Busia, 3 from Uasin Gishu while Kilifi, Kisumu, Meru and Turkana have 1 each.

Kibra area remains a hot spot with 12 persons testing positive while Makadara and Mathare in Nairobi accounted for 5 persons each.

Mvita in Mombasa had 14 positive cases while Kisauni had 8 positive cases. CAS Aman says all the positive cases from Busia are truck drivers.

He said to beat coronavirus we must first contain it adding that hand washing, social distancing, wearing masks, avoiding crowds and staying at home remain fundamental measures that should be observed to break the chain.