Covid-19: Two succumb as 75 more test positive

Kenya recorded 75 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday from a sample size of 4,771 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 1.6%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 255,544 from a cumulative test of 2,863,425 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 60 are Kenyans while 15 are foreigners with 50 being male while 25 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a 13-year-old while the oldest is 79 years.

8 patients have recovered from the disease, 5 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 3 are from various health facilities countrywide. The total number of recoveries now stands at 248,452 of which 200,483 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 47,969 are from various health facilities.

Two patients have succumbed to the virus during the same period. The total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 now stands at 5,337.

A total of 207 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 844 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 2 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 2 of whom are on ventilatory support.

A further 52 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 50 of them being admitted in the general wards. Two patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

A total of 7,678,464 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, 4,676,556 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 3,001,908.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 57.2%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 11.0%.