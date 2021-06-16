Covid-19: Uhuru Primary shut down after 16 pupils, 4 teachers test positive

Uhuru Primary School in Nyandarua County has been shut down for two days after 16 pupils and four teachers tested positive for Covid-19 after being subjected to an antigen test.

Confirming the closure of the school Dr Njenga Mungai, CEC health Nyandarua, said that all 20 patients were in stable condition and were on home-based care.

According to a statement by the Nyandarua County Government Health Services, the decision was made after a multi-agency team from the Department of Health Services, National Government Administration officers and the Ministry of Education assessed the situation.

Pupils in classes’ five to eight will return to school on June 21st while PP1 to grade 3 will take a 10-day break.

On June 11th, 50 pupils in Uhuru Primary which is located in Nyairoko, Ol’Jororok Sub County complained of diarrhoea and vomiting.

They were then treated at Nyairoko Dispensary. Soon after 20 more pupils visited the facility with similar symptoms.

This group of 20 however also reported a fever of 39 degrees Celsius and sore throats which prompted being tested for Covid-19.

The County Government Health Department has since dispatched a team to carry out Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test on the students. Water samples have also been taken for analysis.

“We continue monitoring the situation and will provide additional information in due course,” read the statement in part.

One of the parents however is claiming that in his son’s class of 58 pupils, 50 of them were complaining of sickness.

He also claims that after the pupils were taken for testing in hospital, they were only given medicine and sent home as the school was closed.

“Hatujui ni ugonjwa gani wako nayo, they did not tell us if it is Corona virus. I personally operate a Boda Boda so I need to find out if our children tested positive for Covid or not so that we can stop putting even our clients at risk, “ he said.

By Beth Nyaga/ Lydia Mwangi