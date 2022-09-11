Covid-19 update | The Covid-19 positivity rate in the country stands at 0.8%

The COVID-19 positivity rate in the country stands at 0.8%. This is after 5 people tested positive for the virus from a sample size of 641 tested in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health the total confirmed positive cases now stand at 338,295 with cumulative tests conducted at 3,867,831. Thirteen people have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. No patient has succumbed to the disease in the last one day with the cumulative fatalities standing at 5,674. So far, over 17 million adults have been fully vaccinated in the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...