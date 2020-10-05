COVID-19: US donates 200 ventilators to Kenya

The United States Government has donated 200 ventilators to Kenya to assist in the fight against COVID-19.

The ventilators, donated through the U.S Agency for International Development (USAID), are said to be compact and deployable providing flexibility to treat patients affected by the virus.

Speaking during the COVID-19 daily briefing, US Ambassador Kyle McCarter said the ventilators will be delivered directly to the facilities selected by the Kenyan Government and ensure that they are recorded in the inventory books of the counties receiving them.

Speaking at the same forum, USAID Mission Director Mark Meassick said National and county officials will also sign an implementation letter prohibiting the sale or export of the ventilators.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



In addition, USAID is funding a tailored package of support that includes accompanying the equipment, service plans and technical assistance as part of the journey to self-reliance.

Kenyan healthcare workers will also benefit from training on the usage of the ventilators as well as critical care patient management.

The ventilator support is in addition to Ksh 6 billion already committed to supporting Kenya’s COVID-19 response through equipment, testing, training, and research as well as supporting health, water, and sanitation, education, employment, and food security needs aimed at helping Kenya recover from economic and associated impacts.

The donation comes as Kenya recorded 22 COVID-19 positive cases out of a sample size of 595 bringing the cumulative number of positive cases in the country to 39,449.

376 patients also recovered over the last twenty-four years, 360 from the home-based care while 16 were from various health facilities. The recoveries brought the cumulative number of those who have recovered from the virus in the country to 27,035.

The country also recorded 4 fatalities bringing the cumulative number of deaths resulting from the contagion to 735.