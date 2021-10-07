Covid-19: Over 4 million vaccinated as 218 test positive

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that over 4 million people have received the Covid-19 vaccine in the country bringing the country close to the midterm target of 5.8 million vaccines by 20th October 2021 so as to fully re-open up the economy.

The heath ministry has for the last few weeks embarked on a series of vaccination campaigns that targets to vaccinate over 10 million Kenyans by the end of December 2021, in order for the country to achieve herd immunity.

In a statement, Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Health Mutahi Kagwe urged those yet to be vaccinated to turn out and get the jab as there are enough vaccines in the country.

“As of October 6th 2021, a total of 4,048,667 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 3,057,307 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 991,360. ” Read the statement.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 31.1%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 3.6%.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

On the other hand, for the second dose a total of 991,360 persons have so far been fully vaccinated out of the targeted 27,246,033 for this phase.

At the same time, 218 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 6,350 tested in the last 24 hours pushing total confirmed positive cases to 250,728.

The positivity rate is now at 3.4% with cumulative tests so far conducted being 2,592,610.

Out of the new cases 208 are Kenyans while 10 are foreigners with 135 males and 83 females.

The youngest is a two-year-old child while the oldest is 101 years.

51 patients have recovered from the disease with 21 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 30 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 243,337 of whom 196,709 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 46,628 are from various health facilities countrywide.

A total of 850 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,891 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

50 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 34 of whom are on ventilatory support and 16 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

Another 282 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 274 of them in general wards and 8 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Unfortunately, 3 patients have succumbed to the disease, one in the last 24 hours while two are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the months of September and October 2021 pushing the cumulative fatalities to 5,178.