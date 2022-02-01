COVID-19 vaccination campaign intensifies with 12M vaccines administered

198,672 vaccines were administered across the Country in the last 24 hours as the Government intensifies the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

As of January 31st 2022, a total of 12,451,246 vaccines have been administered across the country, 6,583,334 of them partially 5,634,410 are fully vaccinated.

In the meantime, 171 people have tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 6,137 tested in the last 24 hours.

From the cases, 131 are Kenyans, 40 are foreigners while 89 are females and 82 are males.

The youngest is a one-year-old child while the oldest is 92 years

In terms of County distribution, Nairobi had 124, Uasin Gishu 7, Siaya 6, Nakuru 5, Bomet, Kiambu and Kakamega 3 each, Garissa, Homa Bay, Kisumu, Mombasa and Nyamira 2 each, Embu, Kajiado, Kwale, Makueni, Murang’a, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Taita Taveta, Trans Nzoia and Elgeyo Marakwet 1 each.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, 137 patients have recovered from the disease, 112 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 25 are from various health facilities countrywide.

4 patients succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the month of January 2022

At the same time, 413 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,545 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

10 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), all of them on ventilatory support.

Another 89 patients are on supplemental oxygen, 87 of them are in the general wards while two patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU)