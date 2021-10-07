Covid-19 vaccination drive targeting PSV operators to be unveiled

The Ministry of Health has intensified Covid-19 vaccination campaign to raise the number of fully vaccinated people with a mid-term target of 5.8 million vaccinations by Mashujaa day on 20th of October.

The transport sector is the latest priority group to be roped in the drive.

The health ministry in collaboration with that of transport and relevant stakeholders will this morning launch the Public Transport Operators Vaccination Campaign dubbed Pata Chanjo, Tuimarishe Usafiri at the Railway bus terminus.

Close to 4 million people have so far been vaccinated with another 1.8 million people targeted by October 20th.

Dr Willis Akhwale, Chairman of the National Taskforce on Covid-19 Deployment and Vaccination has urged Kenyans to turn out for vaccination saying there are enough vaccines in the country.

Dr Akhwale decried low uptake of vaccines in Western and Nyanza regions.

He said counties like Kakamega with an eligible population of one million had only fully vaccinated slightly over 20,000 people.

The same case with counties like Homa Bay which had so far vaccinated about 10,000 people from an eligible population of 600,000.

The Government had projected to be receiving one million doses of Johnson and Johnson between August and December and about two million from January. Kenya has received 393,600 doses of Johnson and Johnson which is a single shot.