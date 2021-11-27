COVID-19: Vaccination low amid concerns over new variant

6,915,627 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Country so far, 4,267,236 of them partially while 2,648,391 are fully vaccinated.

And as concerns over a new variant of the virus, 36 people tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 3,495 in the last 24hrs bringing the positivity rate to 1.0%.

From the cases 33 are Kenyans while 3 are foreigners. 19 are males, 17 are females while the youngest is a thirteen-year-old child while the oldest is 95 years.

In terms of County distribution Nyamira had 9 cases, Nakuru 7, Kericho 4, Nairobi and Uasin Gishu 3 each, Garissa and West Pokot 2 each while Kiambu, Kisumu, Lamu, Mombasa, Narok and Trans Nzoia had 1 case each.

According to the Ministry of Health, 31 patients have recovered from the disease with 28 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 3 are from various health facilities countrywide.

During the same period, today there is no death reported.

353 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 969 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 15 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 6 of whom are on ventilatory support and 9 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 102 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with all of them being in the general wards