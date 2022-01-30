COVID-19 vaccination low with only 20% of the population vaccinated

An estimated 20% of the population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with 12 million doses administered so far.

The number is a far cry of the Government’s target to vaccinate 70% of the population by June 2022.

To accelerate vaccinations, the Ministry commenced a two-week accelerated mass vaccination campaign, in all the 47 counties on 28th January 2022.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe says they have deployed at least 53,000 vaccination teams, in addition to the 3,000 facilities currently conducting the vaccination exercise.

“I wish to note an increase in the number of persons presenting themselves for the vaccine, which is highly appreciated. For the first time since the vaccination exercise kicked off, close to 200,000 doses were administered this weekend alone, which is a positive trend, considering we have witnessed a slow uptake in previous weekends. I want to thank all the key players for their efforts in ensuring that our people stay safe by getting the vaccine,” He said.

This even as 101 people tested positive for the disease from a sample size of 3,923 tested in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate is now at 2.6%.

From the cases, 95 are Kenyans while 6 are 2 foreigners. 54 are males and 47 are females while the youngest is a one-year-old child and the oldest is 99 years.

In terms of County distribution, Nairobi had 42, Nakuru 22, Uasin Gishu 10, Kericho 8, Vihiga 3, Siaya, Bomet, Homa Bay and Kilifi 2 each, Kwale, Machakos, Nyeri, West Pokot, Mombasa, Murang’a, Nandi and Kajiado had 1 each.

At the same time, 542 patients have recovered from the disease, 432 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 110 are from various health facilities countrywide.

2 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits.

A total of 452 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,690 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program