Covid-19 vaccinations for teachers begin countrywide

Written By: Asha Khamis

TSC Teachers Service Commission
44 teachers have so far succumbed to Covid-19 related complications since the outbreak of the virus in March last year.

Mass Covid-19 vaccination for teachers’ kick off Monday across the country.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

At least 15,000 teachers who fall between the age bracket of 50 years and above are expected to get the injection.

With the exercise being voluntary, teachers wishing to be inoculated have been requested to present themselves to the designated 575 centres for vaccination.

Also Read  Tanzania's president in his office working hard, says PM

The centres include private, public and mission hospitals. Teachers will need to identify themselves at the facilities.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The Ministry of Health identified teachers as among the front line workers to get vaccination during the first phase of the exercise.

Also Read  Stroke of Bad Luck: Fears of AstraZeneca vaccine's side-effects complicate EU immunization

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia had said 227,679 teachers vetted and approved to administer national examinations as supervisors and invigilators should be vaccinated ahead of the start of the tests.

Also Read  Omondi and his wife material contestants released on police bond

44 teachers have so far succumbed to Covid-19 related complications since the outbreak of the virus in March last year.

A total of 9,144 frontline workers have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in 40 Counties since the national exercise was launched early this month.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR