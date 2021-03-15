Covid-19 vaccinations for teachers begin countrywide

Mass Covid-19 vaccination for teachers’ kick off Monday across the country.

At least 15,000 teachers who fall between the age bracket of 50 years and above are expected to get the injection.

With the exercise being voluntary, teachers wishing to be inoculated have been requested to present themselves to the designated 575 centres for vaccination.

The centres include private, public and mission hospitals. Teachers will need to identify themselves at the facilities.

The Ministry of Health identified teachers as among the front line workers to get vaccination during the first phase of the exercise.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia had said 227,679 teachers vetted and approved to administer national examinations as supervisors and invigilators should be vaccinated ahead of the start of the tests.

44 teachers have so far succumbed to Covid-19 related complications since the outbreak of the virus in March last year.

A total of 9,144 frontline workers have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in 40 Counties since the national exercise was launched early this month.