Covid-19 vaccine is safe, PS Mochache assures

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Susan Mochache has assured health workers and the public that Covid-19 Astrazeneca vaccine is safe saying that it has not exhibited any adverse side effects on the people already vaccinated.

Addressing the press at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital (KTRH) Kisii County shortly after launching the vaccination exercise in the County, Mochache said the vaccine has been verified by credible regulatory bodies across the world and watered down rumors about its safety.

She asked the Kisii County Government to ensure that the vaccine reaches health care workers and all employees working in health facilities.

“The vaccination should start with health care workers for being the front line soldiers in the fight against Covid-19, then support staff, administration and teachers and security personnel,” Mochache said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Speaking at the same venue, Kisii County Governor, James Ongwae said that the exercise shall take three phases with the first phase involving vaccination of health workers, second phase for people living with underlying conditions such as diabetes, cancer, tuberculosis, and HIV/AIDs and the third phase for students, prisoners and other members of the public.

Ongwae also confirmed that Kisii County received 4,500 vaccine doses of the jab from the Ministry of Health.

The vaccination exercise began with Kisii County Director of Public Health, Dr. Richard Onkware receiving Astrazeneca jab followed by health workers at KTRH.

Meanwhile, Meru County Governor, Kiraitu Murungi has cautioned politicians against making utterances aimed at undermining the vaccination drive against COVID-19 in the country.

Speaking during the launch of the exercise where he was the first to receive the jab, Kiraitu said unfortunate utterances by politicians is likely to inspire lack of confidence in the vaccine and therefore derail the efforts made in the fight against the pandemic.

Kenya received a first batch of 1.02 million doses of the Oxford Astrazeneca vaccine and is among the first countries in the African continent to commence a Covid-19 vaccination program.

The country plans to import 24 million more doses which the World Health Organization (WHO) says should cover at least a third of the population.